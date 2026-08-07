Nyasha Celeb Gwanzura

Nyasha Celeb Gwanzura

batsman

Full name:Nyasha Celeb Gwanzura
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches551
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches551
Innings541
Not outs111
Runs88245
Balls Faced158263
Avg2280
SR55.6992.3166.66
Fours630
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest35125
Hundreds000

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