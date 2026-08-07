Nyasha Celeb Gwanzura
batsman
|Full name:
|Nyasha Celeb Gwanzura
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|5
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|5
|1
|Innings
|5
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|88
|24
|5
|Balls Faced
|158
|26
|3
|Avg
|22
|8
|0
|SR
|55.69
|92.3
|166.66
|Fours
|6
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|12
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0