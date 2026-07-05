Francisca Chipare

Francisca Chipare

bowler

Full name:Francisca Chipare
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches561
Innings561
Overs19.416.010.0
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs7810950
Wickets042
Avg67.527.2525
SR942430
Eco3.966.815
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches561
Innings510
Not outs200
Runs2030
Balls Faced3850
Avg6.6630
SR52.63600
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1330
Hundreds000

Another Players

Biza, Beloved

Biza, Beloved

Phiri, Lorraine

Phiri, Lorraine

Mugeri-Tiripano, Chipo

Mugeri-Tiripano, Chipo

Tshuma, Loren

Tshuma, Loren

Mutasa, Christine

Mutasa, Christine

Mushangwe, Anesu Catherine

Mushangwe, Anesu Catherine

Mugeri, Chipo

Mugeri, Chipo

Nkomo, Josephine

Nkomo, Josephine

Gwanzura, Nyasha

Gwanzura, Nyasha

Mupachikwa, Modester

Mupachikwa, Modester