Francisca Chipare
bowler
|Full name:
|Francisca Chipare
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|6
|1
|Innings
|5
|6
|1
|Overs
|19.4
|16.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|78
|109
|50
|Wickets
|0
|4
|2
|Avg
|67.5
|27.25
|25
|SR
|94
|24
|30
|Eco
|3.96
|6.81
|5
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|6
|1
|Innings
|5
|1
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|3
|0
|Balls Faced
|38
|5
|0
|Avg
|6.66
|3
|0
|SR
|52.63
|60
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|3
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0