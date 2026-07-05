Loren Tshuma
bowler
|Full name:
|Loren Tshuma
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|18
|1
|Innings
|8
|16
|1
|Overs
|58.0
|54.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|4
|0
|Runs
|240
|269
|35
|Wickets
|4
|20
|2
|Avg
|60
|13.45
|17.5
|SR
|87
|16.2
|30
|Eco
|4.13
|4.98
|3.5
|BB
|1
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|18
|1
|Innings
|9
|5
|0
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|54
|38
|0
|Balls Faced
|162
|36
|0
|Avg
|7.71
|12.66
|0
|SR
|33.33
|105.55
|0
|Fours
|5
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|32
|22
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0