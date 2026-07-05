Loren Tshuma

Loren Tshuma

bowler

Full name:Loren Tshuma
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9181
Innings8161
Overs58.054.010.0
Balls---
Maidens340
Runs24026935
Wickets4202
Avg6013.4517.5
SR8716.230
Eco4.134.983.5
BB142
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9181
Innings950
Not outs220
Runs54380
Balls Faced162360
Avg7.7112.660
SR33.33105.550
Fours530
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest32220
Hundreds000

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