Bikram Arora

Bikram Arora

all rounder

Full name:Bikram Arora
Nationality:Malta
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2024 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4848
Innings3939
Overs103.3103.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs818818
Wickets2121
Avg38.9538.95
SR29.5729.57
Eco7.97.9
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4848
Innings4444
Not outs66
Runs783783
Balls Faced865865
Avg20.620.6
SR90.5290.52
Fours7272
Fifties33
Sixies1919
Highest6666
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Manu, Yadav

Manu, Yadav

Alocious, Anil

Alocious, Anil

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Dianish, Rockey

Dianish, Rockey