Bikram Arora
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bikram Arora
|Nationality:
|Malta
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|48
|48
|Innings
|39
|39
|Overs
|103.3
|103.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|818
|818
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|38.95
|38.95
|SR
|29.57
|29.57
|Eco
|7.9
|7.9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|48
|48
|Innings
|44
|44
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|783
|783
|Balls Faced
|865
|865
|Avg
|20.6
|20.6
|SR
|90.52
|90.52
|Fours
|72
|72
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|19
|19
|Highest
|66
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0