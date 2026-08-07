Ashok Lakshminarayan Menaria

Ashok Lakshminarayan Menaria

all rounder

Full name:Ashok Lakshminarayan Menaria
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8810272
Innings745634
Overs426.5289.175.1
Balls---
Maidens55100
Runs14331342493
Wickets203717
Avg71.6536.2729
SR128.0546.8926.52
Eco3.354.646.55
BB353
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8810272
Innings1449763
Not outs10115
Runs503425221085
Balls Faced88813054938
Avg37.5629.3218.7
SR56.6882.58115.67
Fours66021585
Fifties22194
Sixies676743
Highest23011377
Hundreds1120

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