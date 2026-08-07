Ashok Lakshminarayan Menaria
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ashok Lakshminarayan Menaria
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|88
|102
|72
|Innings
|74
|56
|34
|Overs
|426.5
|289.1
|75.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|10
|0
|Runs
|1433
|1342
|493
|Wickets
|20
|37
|17
|Avg
|71.65
|36.27
|29
|SR
|128.05
|46.89
|26.52
|Eco
|3.35
|4.64
|6.55
|BB
|3
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|88
|102
|72
|Innings
|144
|97
|63
|Not outs
|10
|11
|5
|Runs
|5034
|2522
|1085
|Balls Faced
|8881
|3054
|938
|Avg
|37.56
|29.32
|18.7
|SR
|56.68
|82.58
|115.67
|Fours
|660
|215
|85
|Fifties
|22
|19
|4
|Sixies
|67
|67
|43
|Highest
|230
|113
|77
|Hundreds
|11
|2
|0