Atif Mehmood

Atif Mehmood

bowler

Full name:Atif Mehmood
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Spain

Sporting Alfas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings2222
Overs70.570.5
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs399399
Wickets2323
Avg17.3417.34
SR18.4718.47
Eco5.635.63
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings77
Not outs55
Runs4444
Balls Faced4444
Avg2222
SR100100
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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