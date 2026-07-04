Atif Mehmood
bowler
|Full name:
|Atif Mehmood
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|22
|22
|Overs
|70.5
|70.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|399
|399
|Wickets
|23
|23
|Avg
|17.34
|17.34
|SR
|18.47
|18.47
|Eco
|5.63
|5.63
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|44
|44
|Balls Faced
|44
|44
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0