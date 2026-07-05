Atit Arpit Sheth

Atit Arpit Sheth

all rounder

Full name:Atit Arpit Sheth
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):3 February 1996 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm medium-fast
Social Media:Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches325645
Innings545544
Overs799.1385.1146.3
Balls---
Maidens152300
Runs250818591114
Wickets1017357
Avg24.8325.4619.54
SR47.4731.6515.42
Eco3.134.827.6
BB1045
4w221
5w501
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches325645
Innings483925
Not outs101017
Runs1268593200
Balls Faced2163631162
Avg33.3620.4425
SR58.6293.97123.45
Fours1434617
Fifties730
Sixies23216
Highest1408729
Hundreds300

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