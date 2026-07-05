Atit Arpit Sheth
all rounder
|Full name:
|Atit Arpit Sheth
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|3 February 1996 (27)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aquarius
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Vadodara, Gujarat, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|56
|45
|Innings
|54
|55
|44
|Overs
|799.1
|385.1
|146.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|152
|30
|0
|Runs
|2508
|1859
|1114
|Wickets
|101
|73
|57
|Avg
|24.83
|25.46
|19.54
|SR
|47.47
|31.65
|15.42
|Eco
|3.13
|4.82
|7.6
|BB
|10
|4
|5
|4w
|2
|2
|1
|5w
|5
|0
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|56
|45
|Innings
|48
|39
|25
|Not outs
|10
|10
|17
|Runs
|1268
|593
|200
|Balls Faced
|2163
|631
|162
|Avg
|33.36
|20.44
|25
|SR
|58.62
|93.97
|123.45
|Fours
|143
|46
|17
|Fifties
|7
|3
|0
|Sixies
|23
|21
|6
|Highest
|140
|87
|29
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0