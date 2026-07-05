Audrey Mazvishaya
bowler
|Full name:
|Audrey Mazvishaya
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|7
|19
|Innings
|6
|19
|Overs
|33.0
|58.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|Runs
|182
|338
|Wickets
|3
|17
|Avg
|60.66
|19.88
|SR
|66
|20.52
|Eco
|5.51
|5.81
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|7
|19
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|2
|4
|Runs
|19
|5
|Balls Faced
|67
|8
|Avg
|3.8
|0
|SR
|28.35
|62.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0