Audrey Mazvishaya

Audrey Mazvishaya

bowler

Full name:Audrey Mazvishaya
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches719
Innings619
Overs33.058.1
Balls--
Maidens03
Runs182338
Wickets317
Avg60.6619.88
SR6620.52
Eco5.515.81
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches719
Innings74
Not outs24
Runs195
Balls Faced678
Avg3.80
SR28.3562.5
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest84
Hundreds00

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