Avinash BL Yadav

Avinash BL Yadav

bowler

Full name:Avinash BL Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches383422
Innings623322
Overs1202.4243.267.1
Balls---
Maidens27041
Runs34911267490
Wickets1172717
Avg29.8346.9228.82
SR61.6754.0723.7
Eco2.95.27.29
BB1144
4w311
5w800
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches383422
Innings562211
Not outs384
Runs923304103
Balls Faced1787466108
Avg17.4121.7114.71
SR51.6565.2395.37
Fours1212312
Fifties400
Sixies1231
Highest1254021
Hundreds100

Another Players

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Pathan, Irfan

Pathan, Irfan

Panesar, Monty

Panesar, Monty

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Karia, Jesal

Karia, Jesal

Shah, Pinal

Shah, Pinal

Murtagh, Tim

Murtagh, Tim

Abdulla, Iqbal

Abdulla, Iqbal

Patel, Samit

Patel, Samit