Avinash BL Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Avinash BL Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|34
|22
|Innings
|62
|33
|22
|Overs
|1202.4
|243.2
|67.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|270
|4
|1
|Runs
|3491
|1267
|490
|Wickets
|117
|27
|17
|Avg
|29.83
|46.92
|28.82
|SR
|61.67
|54.07
|23.7
|Eco
|2.9
|5.2
|7.29
|BB
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|3
|1
|1
|5w
|8
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|34
|22
|Innings
|56
|22
|11
|Not outs
|3
|8
|4
|Runs
|923
|304
|103
|Balls Faced
|1787
|466
|108
|Avg
|17.41
|21.71
|14.71
|SR
|51.65
|65.23
|95.37
|Fours
|121
|23
|12
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|3
|1
|Highest
|125
|40
|21
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0