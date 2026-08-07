Aziz Sualley

Aziz Sualley

bowler

Full name:Aziz Sualley
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9393
Wickets44
Avg23.2523.25
SR2121
Eco6.646.64
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs44
Balls Faced22
Avg44
SR200200
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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