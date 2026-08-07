Aziz Sualley
bowler
|Full name:
|Aziz Sualley
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|93
|93
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|23.25
|23.25
|SR
|21
|21
|Eco
|6.64
|6.64
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|4
|4
|Balls Faced
|2
|2
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|200
|200
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0