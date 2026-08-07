Samson Kwesi Awiah

Samson Kwesi Awiah

all rounder

Full name:Samson Kwesi Awiah
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1515
Overs41.141.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs298298
Wickets1717
Avg17.5217.52
SR14.5214.52
Eco7.237.23
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1414
Not outs11
Runs391391
Balls Faced375375
Avg30.0730.07
SR104.26104.26
Fours3838
Fifties11
Sixies99
Highest9696
Hundreds00

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