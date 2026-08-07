Samson Kwesi Awiah
all rounder
|Full name:
|Samson Kwesi Awiah
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|41.1
|41.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|298
|298
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|17.52
|17.52
|SR
|14.52
|14.52
|Eco
|7.23
|7.23
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|391
|391
|Balls Faced
|375
|375
|Avg
|30.07
|30.07
|SR
|104.26
|104.26
|Fours
|38
|38
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|9
|9
|Highest
|96
|96
|Hundreds
|0
|0