Obed Harvey Agbomadzie

Obed Harvey Agbomadzie

all rounder

Full name:Obed Harvey Agbomadzie
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings2020
Overs68.568.5
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs395395
Wickets2121
Avg18.818.8
SR19.6619.66
Eco5.735.73
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1818
Not outs33
Runs399399
Balls Faced343343
Avg26.626.6
SR116.32116.32
Fours3434
Fifties11
Sixies1313
Highest107107
Hundreds11

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