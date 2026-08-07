Obed Harvey Agbomadzie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Obed Harvey Agbomadzie
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|20
|20
|Overs
|68.5
|68.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|395
|395
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|18.8
|18.8
|SR
|19.66
|19.66
|Eco
|5.73
|5.73
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|399
|399
|Balls Faced
|343
|343
|Avg
|26.6
|26.6
|SR
|116.32
|116.32
|Fours
|34
|34
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|13
|13
|Highest
|107
|107
|Hundreds
|1
|1