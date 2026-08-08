Vincent Ateak
bowler
|Full name:
|Vincent Ateak
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|94
|94
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|31.33
|31.33
|SR
|22
|22
|Eco
|8.54
|8.54
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|2
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|50
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0