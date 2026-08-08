Vincent Ateak

Vincent Ateak

bowler

Full name:Vincent Ateak
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9494
Wickets33
Avg31.3331.33
SR2222
Eco8.548.54
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced22
Avg00
SR5050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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