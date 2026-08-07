Kofi Stephen Bagabena
bowler
|Full name:
|Kofi Stephen Bagabena
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|25
|25
|Overs
|61.1
|61.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|431
|431
|Wickets
|22
|22
|Avg
|19.59
|19.59
|SR
|16.68
|16.68
|Eco
|7.04
|7.04
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|83
|83
|Balls Faced
|76
|76
|Avg
|16.6
|16.6
|SR
|109.21
|109.21
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0