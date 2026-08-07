Kofi Stephen Bagabena

Kofi Stephen Bagabena

bowler

Full name:Kofi Stephen Bagabena
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2525
Overs61.161.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs431431
Wickets2222
Avg19.5919.59
SR16.6816.68
Eco7.047.04
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings1010
Not outs55
Runs8383
Balls Faced7676
Avg16.616.6
SR109.21109.21
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ananya, Peter

Ananya, Peter

Baaleri, Frank

Baaleri, Frank

Baaleri, Richmond

Baaleri, Richmond

Frimpong, Elisha Yellison

Frimpong, Elisha Yellison

Yevugah, Philip

Yevugah, Philip

Agbomadzie, Obed

Agbomadzie, Obed

Awiah, Samson

Awiah, Samson

Osei, Alex

Osei, Alex

Ateak, Vincent

Ateak, Vincent

Bakiweyem, Godfred

Bakiweyem, Godfred