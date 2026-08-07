Babashafi Khan Pathan

Babashafi Khan Pathan

bowler

Full name:Babashafi Khan Pathan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191917
Innings321816
Overs484.0114.151.0
Balls---
Maidens8050
Runs1768595364
Wickets302113
Avg58.9328.3328
SR96.832.6123.53
Eco3.655.217.13
BB553
4w100
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191917
Innings2893
Not outs1142
Runs141290
Balls Faced250584
Avg8.295.80
SR56.4500
Fours1210
Fifties000
Sixies920
Highest36170
Hundreds000

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