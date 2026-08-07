Babashafi Khan Pathan
bowler
|Full name:
|Babashafi Khan Pathan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|17
|Innings
|32
|18
|16
|Overs
|484.0
|114.1
|51.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|80
|5
|0
|Runs
|1768
|595
|364
|Wickets
|30
|21
|13
|Avg
|58.93
|28.33
|28
|SR
|96.8
|32.61
|23.53
|Eco
|3.65
|5.21
|7.13
|BB
|5
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|17
|Innings
|28
|9
|3
|Not outs
|11
|4
|2
|Runs
|141
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|250
|58
|4
|Avg
|8.29
|5.8
|0
|SR
|56.4
|50
|0
|Fours
|12
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|2
|0
|Highest
|36
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0