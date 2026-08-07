Bavanaka Parameswar Sandeep
batsman
|Full name:
|Bavanaka Parameswar Sandeep
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|58
|53
|47
|Innings
|49
|34
|32
|Overs
|247.5
|151.3
|72.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|6
|0
|Runs
|865
|727
|487
|Wickets
|12
|21
|12
|Avg
|72.08
|34.61
|40.58
|SR
|123.91
|43.28
|36
|Eco
|3.49
|4.79
|6.76
|BB
|4
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|58
|53
|47
|Innings
|89
|51
|43
|Not outs
|8
|6
|8
|Runs
|3631
|1467
|892
|Balls Faced
|8304
|1824
|721
|Avg
|44.82
|32.6
|25.48
|SR
|43.72
|80.42
|123.71
|Fours
|395
|100
|59
|Fifties
|21
|9
|2
|Sixies
|19
|19
|30
|Highest
|203
|96
|74
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|0