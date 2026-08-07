Bavanaka Parameswar Sandeep

Bavanaka Parameswar Sandeep

batsman

Full name:Bavanaka Parameswar Sandeep
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches585347
Innings493432
Overs247.5151.372.0
Balls---
Maidens2660
Runs865727487
Wickets122112
Avg72.0834.6140.58
SR123.9143.2836
Eco3.494.796.76
BB452
4w120
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches585347
Innings895143
Not outs868
Runs36311467892
Balls Faced83041824721
Avg44.8232.625.48
SR43.7280.42123.71
Fours39510059
Fifties2192
Sixies191930
Highest2039674
Hundreds700

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