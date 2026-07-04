Bharat Popli
batsman
|Full name:
|Bharat Popli
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|61
|21
|Innings
|2
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|16
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.33
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|61
|21
|Innings
|106
|19
|Not outs
|8
|2
|Runs
|3973
|469
|Balls Faced
|8205
|686
|Avg
|40.54
|27.58
|SR
|48.42
|68.36
|Fours
|512
|50
|Fifties
|26
|3
|Sixies
|12
|1
|Highest
|172
|69
|Hundreds
|7
|0