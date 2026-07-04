Bharat Popli

Bharat Popli

batsman

Full name:Bharat Popli
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6121
Innings20
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs160
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco5.330
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6121
Innings10619
Not outs82
Runs3973469
Balls Faced8205686
Avg40.5427.58
SR48.4268.36
Fours51250
Fifties263
Sixies121
Highest17269
Hundreds70

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