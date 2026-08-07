Bhargav Ashok Bhatt
bowler
|Full name:
|Bhargav Ashok Bhatt
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|51
|58
|Innings
|135
|51
|55
|Overs
|2899.3
|384.2
|186.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|577
|25
|1
|Runs
|8660
|1565
|1360
|Wickets
|294
|57
|51
|Avg
|29.45
|27.45
|26.66
|SR
|59.17
|40.45
|21.88
|Eco
|2.98
|4.07
|7.31
|BB
|10
|6
|4
|4w
|13
|1
|1
|5w
|14
|1
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|51
|58
|Innings
|99
|30
|15
|Not outs
|18
|7
|7
|Runs
|1045
|151
|90
|Balls Faced
|1791
|228
|73
|Avg
|12.9
|6.56
|11.25
|SR
|58.34
|66.22
|123.28
|Fours
|100
|11
|7
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|51
|6
|4
|Highest
|87
|21
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0