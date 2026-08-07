Bhargav Ashok Bhatt

Bhargav Ashok Bhatt

bowler

Full name:Bhargav Ashok Bhatt
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches775158
Innings1355155
Overs2899.3384.2186.0
Balls---
Maidens577251
Runs866015651360
Wickets2945751
Avg29.4527.4526.66
SR59.1740.4521.88
Eco2.984.077.31
BB1064
4w1311
5w1410
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches775158
Innings993015
Not outs1877
Runs104515190
Balls Faced179122873
Avg12.96.5611.25
SR58.3466.22123.28
Fours100117
Fifties400
Sixies5164
Highest872120
Hundreds000

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