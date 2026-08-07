Bilal Irshad

Bilal Irshad

batsman

Full name:Bilal Irshad
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Larkana Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches725
Innings201
Overs2.000.1
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1005
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco5030
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches725
Innings1225
Not outs000
Runs1218194
Balls Faced3587898
Avg10.0840.518.8
SR33.79103.8495.91
Fours12107
Fifties010
Sixies042
Highest366745
Hundreds000

Another Players

Mahmood, Zahid

Mahmood, Zahid

Nawaz, Mohammad

Nawaz, Mohammad

ur Rehman, Akbar

ur Rehman, Akbar

Ali, Haider

Ali, Haider

Subhan, Fazal

Subhan, Fazal

Waheed, Umar

Waheed, Umar

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Kalhoro, Mushtaq Ahmed

Kalhoro, Mushtaq Ahmed

Raza, Mohsin

Raza, Mohsin

Khalid, Umar

Khalid, Umar