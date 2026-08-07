Bilal Irshad
batsman
|Full name:
|Bilal Irshad
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|5
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|30
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|5
|Innings
|12
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|121
|81
|94
|Balls Faced
|358
|78
|98
|Avg
|10.08
|40.5
|18.8
|SR
|33.79
|103.84
|95.91
|Fours
|12
|10
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|2
|Highest
|36
|67
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0