Akbar ur Rehman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akbar ur Rehman
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|109
|105
|57
|Innings
|96
|63
|27
|Overs
|643.5
|334.1
|65.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|120
|12
|0
|Runs
|2200
|1836
|506
|Wickets
|78
|44
|17
|Avg
|28.2
|41.72
|29.76
|SR
|49.52
|45.56
|23.23
|Eco
|3.41
|5.49
|7.68
|BB
|8
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|109
|105
|57
|Innings
|176
|99
|49
|Not outs
|15
|15
|10
|Runs
|5913
|3801
|754
|Balls Faced
|10368
|4529
|652
|Avg
|36.72
|45.25
|19.33
|SR
|57.03
|83.92
|115.64
|Fours
|723
|309
|73
|Fifties
|23
|31
|2
|Sixies
|38
|46
|17
|Highest
|225
|126
|65
|Hundreds
|14
|6
|0