Akbar ur Rehman

Akbar ur Rehman

all rounder

Full name:Akbar ur Rehman
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10910557
Innings966327
Overs643.5334.165.5
Balls---
Maidens120120
Runs22001836506
Wickets784417
Avg28.241.7229.76
SR49.5245.5623.23
Eco3.415.497.68
BB842
4w320
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10910557
Innings1769949
Not outs151510
Runs59133801754
Balls Faced103684529652
Avg36.7245.2519.33
SR57.0383.92115.64
Fours72330973
Fifties23312
Sixies384617
Highest22512665
Hundreds1460

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