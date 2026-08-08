Umar Waheed
batsman
|Full name:
|Umar Waheed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|53
|14
|Innings
|19
|6
|0
|Overs
|39.3
|23.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|167
|144
|0
|Wickets
|2
|1
|0
|Avg
|83.5
|144
|0
|SR
|118.5
|140
|0
|Eco
|4.22
|6.17
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|53
|14
|Innings
|121
|47
|13
|Not outs
|11
|7
|4
|Runs
|3350
|1107
|216
|Balls Faced
|7587
|1534
|217
|Avg
|30.45
|27.67
|24
|SR
|44.15
|72.16
|99.53
|Fours
|427
|91
|15
|Fifties
|12
|6
|0
|Sixies
|2
|4
|1
|Highest
|183
|96
|44
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|0