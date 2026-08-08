Umar Waheed

Umar Waheed

batsman

Full name:Umar Waheed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches715314
Innings1960
Overs39.323.20
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs1671440
Wickets210
Avg83.51440
SR118.51400
Eco4.226.170
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches715314
Innings1214713
Not outs1174
Runs33501107216
Balls Faced75871534217
Avg30.4527.6724
SR44.1572.1699.53
Fours4279115
Fifties1260
Sixies241
Highest1839644
Hundreds700

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