Shahnawaz Dahani News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them. Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan injury conundrum deepens as Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of India clash Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Pakistan's all-important Super 4 battle against India after suffering a side strain in the game against Hong Kong. He has now become the third fast-bowler in the squad to get injured during the tournament, complicating selection decisions for Pakistan. Shahnawaz Dahani WATCH | Shahnawaz Dahani appeals in a hilarious way in PSL 2022 Shahnawaz Dahani IND vs PAK | Excitement of meeting dream player MS Dhoni can't be forgotten, says Shahnawaz Dahani Shahnawaz Dahani India vs Pakistan | VIDEO - MS Dhoni interacts with Pakistan players including captain Babar Azam

International career

Shahnawaz Dahani was born on 5 August 1998. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler from Pakistan. He bowls with energy and keeps a strong attitude on the field. After strong games in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League, he was selected for the national team. His international debut came in November 2021. Since then, he has appeared in several matches for Pakistan. Dahani usually bowls in the later overs and sometimes bats in the lower order.

2021

In March, Dahani was added to Pakistan’s Test squad for the Zimbabwe series.

In June, he was again included in the Test squad for the tour of West Indies.

In September, he joined the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.

Later that month, he was listed as a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup.

In November, he entered the T20 squad to face Bangladesh.

On 22 November, he played his first T20 match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

2022

In March, selectors added him to the ODI squad for the Australia series.

In May, he was again picked for the ODI squad to play against West Indies.

On 12 June, he played his first ODI against West Indies in Multan.

On 21 August, he played his last ODI against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

On 11 October, he appeared in his last T20 match against New Zealand in Christchurch.

2023

In September, he went to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

He replaced Haris Rauf, who got injured during the match against India.

Pakistan left the tournament on the same day Dahani joined the team.

ODI Stats

Dahani has played two ODI matches.

He took one wicket.

His bowling average is 73.00.

He gave away about 4.56 runs per over.

His best result is one wicket for 36 runs.

T20I Stats

Dahani has played eleven T20 matches.

He took eight wickets.

His average is 40.00.

He gave away about 9.06 runs per over.

His best numbers are two wickets for 37 runs.

Leagues Participation

Shahnawaz Dahani started playing in the Pakistan Super League in 2021. He was with Multan Sultans from 2021 to 2024. In 2025, he moved to Karachi Kings and continues there.

Pakistan Super League

Shahnawaz Dahani started playing in the Pakistan Super League in 2021 with Multan Sultans. In his first match, he took two wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. In 2022, he played well again, especially against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. He missed the 2023 season due to a finger injury but returned later. In 2025, he joined Karachi Kings after another player left because of injury.

Year Team Notes 2021 Multan Sultans Played first PSL match. Took two wickets vs Peshawar Zalmi. 2022 Multan Sultans Took 2/44 vs Karachi and 3/19 vs Lahore. Played in the final. 2023 — Did not play. Broke finger in match vs Lahore. Had surgery. 2024 Multan Sultans Returned to the team. Took part in the season. 2025 Karachi Kings Joined after Adam Milne left. Became part of the bowling attack.

Domestic career

Shahnawaz Dahani started his cricket journey in 2016, when he was selected for the Larkana Region Under-19 team. His hard work and dedication led him to perform well in his first season, taking 9 wickets in the 2-Day Regional Inter District Under-19 Tournament. This marked a strong start in his transition to hard-ball cricket.

By 2019, Dahani had gained enough experience to play First-Class cricket. He was picked for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade 2. In three matches, he took 9 wickets, including a standout 4/70. He was then chosen as a white-ball specialist for Sindh and played in the National T20 Cup. In two matches, he took 3 wickets. Dahani made his debut for Sindh’s First XI during the 2019–20 season and took 1 wicket against Southern Punjab.

Dahani debuted in first-class cricket on November 25, 2019, for Sindh in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In February 2021, he played his first T20 match for Multan Sultans in the 2021 Pakistan Super League. His performances earned him a spot in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against Zimbabwe in March 2021. Later that year, in June, he was also selected for the series against the West Indies.

In July 2022, Dahani signed with the Jaffna Kings for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League. This move highlighted his growing recognition in T20 cricket.

In 2023, Dahani represented Pakistan "A" at the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup. He played three matches and took 5 wickets, although he did not play in the semifinals or finals.

Dahani’s 2024 season was another success. In the President Trophy Grade I, he finished in third place with 25 wickets from 4 matches. In the President Cup Grade I of 2024, he took 19 wickets in 7 matches, including two matches where he claimed 5 wickets. His best performance was 6 wickets for 30 runs.

Shahnawaz Dahani's career continues to grow as he shows his talent in both domestic and international cricket. From his early days in the Under-19 team to his recent success in major tournaments, he remains a key player in Pakistan cricket.

Other Leagues

Shahnawaz Dahani has played in several global and regional leagues. In July 2022, he joined the Jaffna Kings for the third season of the Lanka Premier League. In 2025, he became a part of the Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Records and achievements

Shahnawaz Dahani has achieved many important milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of the key records and awards he has earned:

PSL 2021 Best Bowler Award: Dahani became the first-ever new cricketer to win this award.

Gold Medal from the Sindh Sports Journalists Association (SJAS) in 2021: Dahani received this medal for his outstanding career achievements in cricket.

Personal life

Shahnawaz Dahani has a life outside cricket. Here are some details about his personal life.

Finance

Dahani’s net worth is between $800,000 and $1.5 million.

Family

Dahani grew up in a village near Larkana, Sindh, Pakistan. His late father did not approve of his desire to play cricket and wanted him to become a government official. Despite this, Dahani completed his BCom degree before starting his career in cricket.

Scandals

In September 2023, Dahani joined the Pakistan squad in Sri Lanka as a substitute for Haris Rauf, who was injured during a match against India. However, Pakistan was eliminated from the Asian Cup the same day, ending Dahani’s short stay in the tournament.

Fans

In August 2023, Dahani expressed his frustration on social media about not being included in Pakistan’s squad for the Asian Cup. This led to criticism of the decision.