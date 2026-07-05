Billy Ashley Godleman
batsman
|Full name:
|Billy Ashley Godleman
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|188
|76
|96
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|188
|76
|96
|Innings
|337
|74
|90
|Not outs
|16
|8
|7
|Runs
|10197
|2827
|1867
|Balls Faced
|21756
|3559
|1626
|Avg
|31.76
|42.83
|22.49
|SR
|46.86
|79.43
|114.82
|Fours
|1268
|268
|174
|Fifties
|46
|13
|12
|Sixies
|34
|29
|44
|Highest
|227
|137
|92
|Hundreds
|23
|7
|0