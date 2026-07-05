Billy Ashley Godleman

Billy Ashley Godleman

batsman

Full name:Billy Ashley Godleman
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Derbyshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1887696
Innings100
Overs5.000
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs3500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco700
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1887696
Innings3377490
Not outs1687
Runs1019728271867
Balls Faced2175635591626
Avg31.7642.8322.49
SR46.8679.43114.82
Fours1268268174
Fifties461312
Sixies342944
Highest22713792
Hundreds2370

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