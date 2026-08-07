Blair Earle Soper
bowler
|Full name:
|Blair Earle Soper
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|2
|Innings
|18
|2
|Overs
|205.1
|7.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|30
|0
|Runs
|842
|43
|Wickets
|21
|1
|Avg
|40.09
|43
|SR
|58.61
|45
|Eco
|4.1
|5.73
|BB
|6
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|2
|Innings
|11
|1
|Not outs
|6
|1
|Runs
|15
|2
|Balls Faced
|134
|1
|Avg
|3
|0
|SR
|11.19
|200
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0