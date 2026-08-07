Blair Earle Soper

Blair Earle Soper

bowler

Full name:Blair Earle Soper
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches112
Innings182
Overs205.17.3
Balls--
Maidens300
Runs84243
Wickets211
Avg40.0943
SR58.6145
Eco4.15.73
BB61
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches112
Innings111
Not outs61
Runs152
Balls Faced1341
Avg30
SR11.19200
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest52
Hundreds00

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