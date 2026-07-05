Cameron Stevenson
bowler
|Full name:
|Cameron Stevenson
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|8
|24
|7
|Innings
|17
|4
|13
|23
|7
|Overs
|115.3
|12.0
|218.2
|165.1
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|28
|10
|0
|Runs
|642
|98
|845
|877
|167
|Wickets
|23
|4
|22
|35
|6
|Avg
|27.91
|24.5
|38.4
|25.05
|27.83
|SR
|30.13
|18
|59.54
|28.31
|19
|Eco
|5.55
|8.16
|3.87
|5.3
|8.78
|BB
|3
|1
|5
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|8
|24
|7
|Innings
|18
|3
|13
|23
|3
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Runs
|141
|13
|130
|230
|13
|Balls Faced
|211
|19
|287
|290
|19
|Avg
|10.84
|4.33
|16.25
|15.33
|4.33
|SR
|66.82
|68.42
|45.29
|79.31
|68.42
|Fours
|12
|0
|18
|18
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|34
|8
|42
|34
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0