Cameron Stevenson

Cameron Stevenson

bowler

Full name:Cameron Stevenson
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Texas Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1848247
Innings17413237
Overs115.312.0218.2165.119.0
Balls-----
Maidens5028100
Runs64298845877167
Wickets23422356
Avg27.9124.538.425.0527.83
SR30.131859.5428.3119
Eco5.558.163.875.38.78
BB31551
4w00100
5w00010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1848247
Innings18313233
Not outs50580
Runs1411313023013
Balls Faced2111928729019
Avg10.844.3316.2515.334.33
SR66.8268.4245.2979.3168.42
Fours12018180
Fifties00000
Sixies10140
Highest34842348
Hundreds00000

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