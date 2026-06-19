International career

Saiteja Reddy Mukkamalla, born on April 9, 2004, is a cricketer from the United States. He plays for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) and also represents the United States national team. Mukkamalla bats at the top of the order and sometimes bowls right-arm off-spin.

Mukkamalla is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-spin bowler. He plays aggressively, looking to score quickly. His off-spin bowling helps him control the game at times. Mukkamalla’s all-around skills make him an important player for both his team and the national squad.

May 28, 2022: ODI Debut - Saiteja Mukkamalla played his first One Day International match for the United States against Scotland at Pearland. He scored 14 runs off 12 balls. In the same tournament, he became the top run-scorer with 208 runs in six matches.

May 2023: ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier (Zimbabwe) - Saiteja joined the USA squad for the qualifier. He stood out with his performance against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), scoring an unbeaten 120 runs off 114 balls, including 12 fours. This helped the USA win the match, and Saiteja won the Man of the Match award.

August 27, 2024: T20I Debut - Saiteja played his first T20 International match for the USA against Canada at The Hague. He has played only two T20I matches so far, scoring 76 runs and no wickets.

February 18, 2025: Last ODI - Saiteja’s most recent ODI match was against Oman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Al Amarat, Oman. He scored 2 runs off 15 balls.

February 23, 2025: Last T20I - Saiteja’s last T20I match was against Oman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Al Amarat, Oman. He scored 19 runs off 11 balls.

Leagues Participation

Saiteja Mukkamalla has played in Major League Cricket since 2023. He is currently part of the Texas Super Kings team.

Major/Minor League Cricket

Saiteja Mukkamalla joined the Texas Super Kings in 2023 to play in the Major League Cricket. He showed strong performance in both ODIs and T20 matches. In 2024, Saiteja will play for New Jersey Stallions in the Minor League Cricket. At just 20 years old, he has already scored 120 runs in an ODI and has 76 runs in 2 T20 matches.

Year Team Notes 2023-present Texas Super Kings Saiteja Mukkamalla joined the Texas Super Kings in 2023 for Major League Cricket. 2024 New Jersey Stallions Saiteja will play for New Jersey Stallions in the 2024 Minor League Cricket. He scored 76 runs in 2 T20 matches, with a top score of 52.

Domestic career

Saiteja Mukkamalla has played for the New Jersey Stallions since 2021. He grew up in Plainsboro, where his family, originally from India, introduced him to cricket. Saiteja trained in the United States, focusing on his skills as a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler. His hard work helped him progress through age-group levels and gain recognition in domestic cricket.

Other Leagues

Saiteja Mukkamalla also played for the Bangla Tigers in the 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Records and Achievements

Saiteja Mukkamalla has achieved a lot in his cricket career. He has played in both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats, showing great skills. Here is a summary of his key records and achievements:

ODI Career: Matches played: 29 Runs scored: 835 Average: 33 Fours: 74 Sixes: 9 Latest ODI match (Feb 2025): 2 runs off 15 balls against Oman

T20 Career: Matches played: 12 Runs scored: 452 Average: 41 Fours: 39 Sixes: 21 Latest T20 match (Feb 2025): 19 runs off 11 balls against Oman ICC T20 Batting Ranking: 27th with 586 points

Century: Scored 120 runs (not out) against UAE in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. This performance helped the USA win.

Selection: Represented the USA in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Man of the Match: Named Man of the Match in 2023 for his 120 runs off 114 balls against the UAE in the World Cup qualifiers. His performance helped the USA secure the win.



Personal life

Saiteja Mukkamalla leads an interesting life both on and off the cricket field. Here's a look at his personal details:

Family

Saiteja’s family is from Hyderabad, India. They moved to the United States in the 1990s.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $1 million in 2024.

House

He currently lives in Plainsboro, New Jersey, USA.

Fans

Saiteja has gained a lot of respect and admiration from fans around the world for his cricket skills and hard work.