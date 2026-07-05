Zia Muhammad Shahzad

Zia Muhammad Shahzad

bowler

Full name:Zia Muhammad Shahzad
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Overs8.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs41
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco5.12
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Not outs0
Runs3
Balls Faced44
Avg1.5
SR6.81
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest3
Hundreds0

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