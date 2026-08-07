Chama V Milind

Chama V Milind

bowler

Full name:Chama V Milind
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches394559
Innings644558
Overs1023.3351.4208.1
Balls---
Maidens216191
Runs316118801614
Wickets858286
Avg37.1822.9218.76
SR72.2425.7314.52
Eco3.085.347.75
BB765
4w222
5w232
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches394559
Innings523336
Not outs131017
Runs900400245
Balls Faced2029483195
Avg23.0717.3912.89
SR44.3582.81125.64
Fours1233117
Fifties300
Sixies12129
Highest1364226
Hundreds100

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