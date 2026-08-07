Chama V Milind
bowler
|Full name:
|Chama V Milind
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|45
|59
|Innings
|64
|45
|58
|Overs
|1023.3
|351.4
|208.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|216
|19
|1
|Runs
|3161
|1880
|1614
|Wickets
|85
|82
|86
|Avg
|37.18
|22.92
|18.76
|SR
|72.24
|25.73
|14.52
|Eco
|3.08
|5.34
|7.75
|BB
|7
|6
|5
|4w
|2
|2
|2
|5w
|2
|3
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|45
|59
|Innings
|52
|33
|36
|Not outs
|13
|10
|17
|Runs
|900
|400
|245
|Balls Faced
|2029
|483
|195
|Avg
|23.07
|17.39
|12.89
|SR
|44.35
|82.81
|125.64
|Fours
|123
|31
|17
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|12
|9
|Highest
|136
|42
|26
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0