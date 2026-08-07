Bhavesh Seth
batsman
|Full name:
|Bhavesh Seth
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|3
|Innings
|6
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|87
|168
|46
|Balls Faced
|156
|200
|38
|Avg
|14.5
|42
|23
|SR
|55.76
|84
|121.05
|Fours
|12
|14
|2
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|2
|Highest
|41
|71
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0