Bhavesh Seth

Bhavesh Seth

batsman

Full name:Bhavesh Seth

Teams

2025 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363
Innings642
Not outs000
Runs8716846
Balls Faced15620038
Avg14.54223
SR55.7684121.05
Fours12142
Fifties010
Sixies222
Highest417127
Hundreds000

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