Mandadi Abhirath Reddy
batsman
|Full name:
|Mandadi Abhirath Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|19
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.33
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|50
|Balls Faced
|31
|80
|Avg
|9.5
|16.66
|SR
|61.29
|62.5
|Fours
|4
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0