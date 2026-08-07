Mandadi Abhirath Reddy

Mandadi Abhirath Reddy

batsman

Full name:Mandadi Abhirath Reddy
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings01
Overs03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs019
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco06.33
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings23
Not outs00
Runs1950
Balls Faced3180
Avg9.516.66
SR61.2962.5
Fours46
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1922
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rakshann Readi

Rakshann Readi

Reddy, Nithish

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Singh, Yudhvir

Singh, Yudhvir

Rayudu, Ambati

Rayudu, Ambati

Seth, Bhavesh

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Sahani, Chandan

Sahani, Chandan

Hassan, Mehdi

Hassan, Mehdi

Raj, S Praneeth

Raj, S Praneeth

Agarwal, Tanmay

Agarwal, Tanmay

Milind, Chama

Milind, Chama