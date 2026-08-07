Tanmay Dharamchand Agarwal
batsman
|Full name:
|Tanmay Dharamchand Agarwal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|46
|59
|Innings
|7
|2
|1
|Overs
|11.4
|2.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|3
|29
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|3
|0
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|Eco
|4.37
|1.5
|7.25
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|46
|59
|Innings
|97
|46
|58
|Not outs
|9
|3
|3
|Runs
|3305
|1884
|1616
|Balls Faced
|7531
|2390
|1269
|Avg
|37.55
|43.81
|29.38
|SR
|43.88
|78.82
|127.34
|Fours
|384
|197
|178
|Fifties
|10
|13
|10
|Sixies
|22
|21
|35
|Highest
|135
|150
|97
|Hundreds
|10
|5
|0