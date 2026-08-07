Tanmay Dharamchand Agarwal

Tanmay Dharamchand Agarwal

batsman

Full name:Tanmay Dharamchand Agarwal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches524659
Innings721
Overs11.42.04.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs51329
Wickets010
Avg030
SR0120
Eco4.371.57.25
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches524659
Innings974658
Not outs933
Runs330518841616
Balls Faced753123901269
Avg37.5543.8129.38
SR43.8878.82127.34
Fours384197178
Fifties101310
Sixies222135
Highest13515097
Hundreds1050

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