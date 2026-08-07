Chandan Sahani
batsman
|Full name:
|Chandan Sahani
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|10
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|298
|99
|Balls Faced
|389
|94
|Avg
|29.8
|24.75
|SR
|76.6
|105.31
|Fours
|39
|6
|Fifties
|4
|1
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|67
|87
|Hundreds
|0
|0