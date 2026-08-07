Chandan Sahani

Chandan Sahani

batsman

Full name:Chandan Sahani
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings104
Not outs00
Runs29899
Balls Faced38994
Avg29.824.75
SR76.6105.31
Fours396
Fifties41
Sixies88
Highest6787
Hundreds00

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