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International career

Amelia Charlotte Kerr was born on 13 October 2000 in Wellington, New Zealand. She is an all-rounder, batting right-handed and bowling leg spin, and has represented New Zealand since her teenage years. She became famous worldwide in 2018 when she scored an unbeaten 232 against Ireland, which remains the highest individual score in women’s ODIs and also made her the youngest female cricketer to record a double century.

Since her debut, Kerr has developed into the centrepiece of New Zealand’s side across formats. She has matched record-breaking batting with decisive spells of leg spin, often changing the course of matches with either discipline. In 2024, she reached another career peak when she was named Player of the Tournament at the Women’s T20 World Cup, guiding New Zealand to their first title.

2016: Made her ODI debut on 9 November vs Pakistan at Lincoln at only 16 years old, one of the youngest to play for New Zealand. On 21 November, she played her first T20I vs Pakistan at Nelson. Quickly noted for her dual role as a leg spinner and a middle-order batter.

2017: Selected for the Women’s World Cup in England. Played all six matches and finished with 10 wickets, one of New Zealand’s leading bowlers, and confirmed her spot as a regular across formats.

2018: On 13 June in Dublin, produced one of the most outstanding all-round performances in cricket history: an unbeaten 232 vs Ireland, still the highest individual score in women’s ODIs, and also took 5/17 in the exact match. Became the youngest player of any gender to score a double century in ODIs.

2019–2020: Regular in bilateral series and ICC events, including the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups. Played consistent roles with bat and ball while developing into a senior figure in the team.

2022: Scored her first ODI hundred, 119 vs India at Queenstown on 12 February, just weeks before the home Women’s World Cup. Played the whole tournament, finishing as one of New Zealand’s most reliable performers. Later that year, helped New Zealand secure a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, contributing to the playoff win over England.

2023–2024: Featured in multiple series against England and Australia and occasionally captained New Zealand in Sophie Devine’s absence. In September 2024, she recorded her best T20I bowling return of 4/20 vs Australia at North Sydney.

2024: Reached the peak of her career at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Took 15 wickets, a record for the tournament, and was named Player of the Tournament. In the final on 20 October vs South Africa, scored 43 and took 3/24, earning Player of the Match as New Zealand lifted their first world title. Later in October, she toured India and opened the ODI series with 4/42, though an injury forced a brief absence before her return in the home season.

2025: Played a central role in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. On 1 October, she claimed her 100th ODI wicket against Australia, becoming only the third New Zealand woman to reach the mark. On 6 October at Indore, she appeared in her most recent ODI, while her latest T20I came in March against Australia at Wellington. In recognition of her excellence, she received the Debbie Hockley Medal as New Zealand’s Cricketer of the Year.

Leagues Participation

Amelia Kerr has played in the world’s leading franchise competitions. She has built a reputation as a complete all-rounder, able to influence matches with both bat and ball. Her record covers The Hundred, the Women’s Premier League, and the Women’s Big Bash League.

Women’s Hundred

Amelia Kerr joined the London Spirit in 2022 and stayed with the team for two seasons. She was consistent with both bat and ball, producing economical spells and valuable runs in the middle order. By 2025, she switched to Manchester Originals through a direct signing, a move seen as a significant boost for the Originals.

Year Team Notes 2022 London Spirit Debut season, reliable with bat and ball 2023 London Spirit Top wicket-taker for the side, steady batting 2024 Did not play Missed the season due to international duties 2025 Manchester Originals Joined via direct signing, key all-rounder

Women’s Premier League

Kerr was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the first WPL auction in 2023 for ₹ one crore, one of the highest overseas contracts. She became a central part of the team’s title-winning run in the opening season and has remained a pillar of their squad. By 2025, she had crossed 400 runs and 40 wickets in the competition.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians 15 wickets, 45 in final, champion in first season 2024 Mumbai Indians Continued all-round consistency, key middle-order runs 2025 Mumbai Indians Crossed 40 career WPL wickets, one of the top overseas stars

Women’s Big Bash League

Kerr started in the WBBL with Brisbane Heat in 2019. She quickly became a dependable overseas option, combining tidy spells with contributions in the middle order. After a short absence, she returned in 2022 and produced one of her best seasons, earning Brisbane’s Player of the Year. In 2024, she transferred to the Sydney Sixers, one of the headline moves of that year’s draft.

Year Team Notes 2019–2021 Brisbane Heat Debut and regular seasons as an overseas recruit 2022–2023 Brisbane Heat Player of the Season, 295 runs and seven wickets 2024 Sydney Sixers Pre-signed ahead of draft, high-profile move 2025 Sydney Sixers Active member of the squad, senior overseas figure

Domestic career

Amelia Kerr began playing domestic cricket for Wellington Blaze in the 2014–15 season when she was only fourteen. She impressed immediately by taking three wickets in the national T20 final against Otago Sparks in January 2015, securing the title for Blaze. Since then, she has remained a cornerstone of the team, excelling in both the Super Smash and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. By 2025, she had also captained Blaze to another Super Smash championship.

Her first overseas opportunity came in 2018 with Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League in England, where she adapted quickly to different conditions and finished as one of their leading bowlers. The following year, she joined Velocity in India’s Women’s T20 Challenge, reaching the final and contributing with her leg-spin. In Australia, she debuted for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League during the 2019–20 season and became part of a title-winning squad. After two campaigns with Heat, she returned in 2022 and again in 2023 before moving to the Sydney Sixers on a three-year pre-contract in 2024.

She has also been a regular in The Hundred, playing for London Spirit in 2022 and 2023 before signing directly with Manchester Originals in 2025. In India’s Women’s Premier League, she was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the first auction of 2023 for ₹ one crore and helped the franchise win the inaugural title.

Records and achievements

Amelia Kerr has combined record-breaking batting feats with match-winning spells of leg spin, creating one of the most remarkable careers in modern women’s cricket.

2017: Selected for the Women’s World Cup in England and finished as New Zealand’s leading bowler with 10 wickets.

2018: Scored 232 not out vs Ireland on 13 June, becoming the youngest cricketer of any gender to score a double century in ODIs. Also took 5/17 in the same match, the first New Zealand woman to combine a century and five wickets in one ODI. Her score remains the highest individual innings in women’s ODIs, passing Belinda Clark’s 229.

2019–2020: Established herself as a core all-rounder in ICC tournaments, with consistent performances in both formats.

2022: Scored her first ODI century, 119 vs India, and won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month (February) for her all-round dominance. Helped New Zealand claim bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023: Played a major role in the inaugural Women’s Premier League for the Mumbai Indians, contributing with bat and ball as the team lifted the title.





2023–2024: Named Player of the Season for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL after strong performances across 16 matches.

2024: Starred in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, taking 15 wickets, the most in a single edition, and was awarded both Player of the Match in the final vs South Africa and Player of the Tournament. Later in the year, she reached 100 international wickets, one of the youngest in women’s cricket to do so.

2025: Captained Wellington Blaze to another Super Smash crown, adding to her domestic success. Remained among the top ten ICC-ranked all-rounders and was recognized for her impact across formats and leagues.

Personal life

Amelia Kerr has grown up in a strong cricketing family and has maintained a grounded personal life despite early fame. She is known for her openness about mental health and her balance between international commitments and family support.

Finance

There are no verified reports about her total net worth or salary figures. She earns from contracts with New Zealand Cricket, match payments, and overseas leagues such as the WPL and the WBBL. Beyond her WPL contract in India, detailed information on her financial standing is not confirmed by reliable sources.

Family

Her full name is Amelia Charlotte Kerr, born on 13 October 2000 in Wellington. Both parents, Robbie Kerr and Jo Kerr (née Murray), played domestic cricket for Wellington. Her grandfather, Bruce Murray, represented New Zealand in Tests. Her sister, Jess Kerr, is also an international cricketer for New Zealand. Amelia is not married and has no children. Media reports have occasionally linked her with fellow New Zealand cricketer Nathan Smith, but no official confirmation exists.

Cars and House

There is no trustworthy public record of the properties she owns or the cars she drives. Significant publications and cricket databases do not provide verified details on her real estate or vehicles.

Scandals

She has no known history of scandals or misconduct. The only widely reported personal matter has been her openness about mental health, including stepping away from cricket briefly to prioritise well-being. Relationship rumours have surfaced, but nothing has been substantiated in credible media.

Fan Base

Her social media presence is relatively modest compared to global stars. On Instagram, an account under her name has about 1,800 followers, while fan pages reach higher numbers, including one with nearly 20,000 followers. On Facebook, a fan page lists over 111,000 followers. She frequently appears in media interviews, often discussing cricket, mental health, and life balance. Verified accounts on platforms such as Twitter or TikTok have not been widely reported.