Chiedza Dhururu

Chiedza Dhururu

wicket keeper

Full name:Chiedza Dhururu
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches515
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches515
Innings510
Not outs02
Runs40142
Balls Faced133179
Avg817.75
SR30.0779.32
Fours315
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1644
Hundreds00

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