Chiedza Dhururu
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Chiedza Dhururu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|5
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|5
|15
|Innings
|5
|10
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|40
|142
|Balls Faced
|133
|179
|Avg
|8
|17.75
|SR
|30.07
|79.32
|Fours
|3
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0