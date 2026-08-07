Chisomo Chete

Chisomo Chete

wicket keeper

Full name:Chisomo Chete
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1822
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1822
Innings45
Not outs11
Runs34
Balls Faced913
Avg11
SR33.3330.76
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

Another Players

Baig, Moazzam

Baig, Moazzam

Jakiel, Daniel

Jakiel, Daniel

Kansonkho, Donnex

Kansonkho, Donnex

Ntambalika, Gershom

Ntambalika, Gershom

Sohail, Sami

Sohail, Sami

Pondani, Blessings

Pondani, Blessings

Choamba, Mike

Choamba, Mike

Limdawala, Aaftab

Limdawala, Aaftab

Zuze, Phillip

Zuze, Phillip

Vayani, Suhail Zahid

Vayani, Suhail Zahid