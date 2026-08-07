Mike Choamba

Mike Choamba

batsman

Full name:Mike Choamba
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings66
Overs12.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7070
Wickets55
Avg1414
SR14.414.4
Eco5.835.83
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs66
Balls Faced1919
Avg66
SR31.5731.57
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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