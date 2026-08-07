Mike Choamba
batsman
|Full name:
|Mike Choamba
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|12.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|70
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|14.4
|14.4
|Eco
|5.83
|5.83
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|19
|19
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|31.57
|31.57
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0