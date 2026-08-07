Aaftab Limdawala

Aaftab Limdawala

bowler

Full name:Aaftab Limdawala
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1014
Innings68
Overs12.016.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs101144
Wickets810
Avg12.6214.4
SR910.1
Eco8.418.55
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1014
Innings36
Not outs01
Runs1935
Balls Faced3263
Avg6.337
SR59.3755.55
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

Another Players

Baig, Moazzam

Baig, Moazzam

Jakiel, Daniel

Jakiel, Daniel

Kansonkho, Donnex

Kansonkho, Donnex

Ntambalika, Gershom

Ntambalika, Gershom

Sohail, Sami

Sohail, Sami

Pondani, Blessings

Pondani, Blessings

Choamba, Mike

Choamba, Mike

Zuze, Phillip

Zuze, Phillip

Vayani, Suhail Zahid

Vayani, Suhail Zahid

Kansonkho, Gift

Kansonkho, Gift