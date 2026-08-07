Aaftab Limdawala
bowler
|Full name:
|Aaftab Limdawala
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|6
|8
|Overs
|12.0
|16.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|101
|144
|Wickets
|8
|10
|Avg
|12.62
|14.4
|SR
|9
|10.1
|Eco
|8.41
|8.55
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|3
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|19
|35
|Balls Faced
|32
|63
|Avg
|6.33
|7
|SR
|59.37
|55.55
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0