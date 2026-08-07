Gershom Masimba Ntambalika

Gershom Masimba Ntambalika

all rounder

Full name:Gershom Masimba Ntambalika
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2024 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1923
Innings99
Overs24.024.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs171171
Wickets99
Avg1919
SR1616
Eco7.127.12
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1923
Innings1013
Not outs12
Runs98134
Balls Faced96131
Avg10.8812.18
SR102.08102.29
Fours710
Fifties00
Sixies34
Highest4141
Hundreds00

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