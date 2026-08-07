Gershom Masimba Ntambalika
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gershom Masimba Ntambalika
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|23
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|24.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|171
|171
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|7.12
|7.12
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|23
|Innings
|10
|13
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|98
|134
|Balls Faced
|96
|131
|Avg
|10.88
|12.18
|SR
|102.08
|102.29
|Fours
|7
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|4
|Highest
|41
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0