Daniel Jakiel
bowler
|Full name:
|Daniel Jakiel
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|13
|26
|Innings
|12
|3
|12
|25
|Overs
|43.0
|36.0
|82.3
|83.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|9
|7
|2
|Runs
|309
|113
|431
|641
|Wickets
|19
|2
|26
|25
|Avg
|16.26
|56.5
|16.57
|25.64
|SR
|13.57
|108
|19.03
|19.92
|Eco
|7.18
|3.13
|5.22
|7.72
|BB
|5
|1
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|13
|26
|Innings
|7
|4
|7
|14
|Not outs
|5
|0
|2
|8
|Runs
|64
|3
|30
|80
|Balls Faced
|49
|20
|75
|82
|Avg
|32
|0.75
|6
|13.33
|SR
|130.61
|15
|40
|97.56
|Fours
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|18
|3
|19
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0