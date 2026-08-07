Daniel Jakiel

Daniel Jakiel

bowler

Full name:Daniel Jakiel
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1221326
Innings1231225
Overs43.036.082.383.0
Balls----
Maidens0972
Runs309113431641
Wickets1922625
Avg16.2656.516.5725.64
SR13.5710819.0319.92
Eco7.183.135.227.72
BB5165
4w0000
5w1021
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1221326
Innings74714
Not outs5028
Runs6433080
Balls Faced49207582
Avg320.75613.33
SR130.61154097.56
Fours5015
Fifties0000
Sixies1011
Highest1831918
Hundreds0000

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