Sami Sohail
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sami Sohail
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|23
|27
|Overs
|73.0
|88.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|6
|Runs
|468
|522
|Wickets
|32
|43
|Avg
|14.62
|12.13
|SR
|13.68
|12.27
|Eco
|6.41
|5.93
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|19
|22
|Not outs
|11
|11
|Runs
|610
|756
|Balls Faced
|508
|635
|Avg
|76.25
|68.72
|SR
|120.07
|119.05
|Fours
|50
|61
|Fifties
|3
|4
|Sixies
|11
|14
|Highest
|94
|94
|Hundreds
|0
|0