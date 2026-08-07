Sami Sohail

Sami Sohail

all rounder

Full name:Sami Sohail
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings2327
Overs73.088.0
Balls--
Maidens36
Runs468522
Wickets3243
Avg14.6212.13
SR13.6812.27
Eco6.415.93
BB44
4w12
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings1922
Not outs1111
Runs610756
Balls Faced508635
Avg76.2568.72
SR120.07119.05
Fours5061
Fifties34
Sixies1114
Highest9494
Hundreds00

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