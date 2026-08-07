Donnex Kansonkho
all rounder
|Full name:
|Donnex Kansonkho
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|24.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|205
|205
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|68.33
|68.33
|SR
|48
|48
|Eco
|8.54
|8.54
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|19
|23
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|307
|355
|Balls Faced
|350
|405
|Avg
|18.05
|16.9
|SR
|87.71
|87.65
|Fours
|34
|39
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|3
|Highest
|54
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0