Donnex Kansonkho

Donnex Kansonkho

all rounder

Full name:Donnex Kansonkho
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings1010
Overs24.024.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs205205
Wickets33
Avg68.3368.33
SR4848
Eco8.548.54
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings1923
Not outs22
Runs307355
Balls Faced350405
Avg18.0516.9
SR87.7187.65
Fours3439
Fifties11
Sixies13
Highest5454
Hundreds00

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