Blessings Pondani

Blessings Pondani

bowler

Full name:Blessings Pondani
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1316
Innings912
Overs28.037.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs171225
Wickets44
Avg42.7556.25
SR4255.5
Eco6.16.08
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1316
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced33
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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