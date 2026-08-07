Blessings Pondani
bowler
|Full name:
|Blessings Pondani
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|9
|12
|Overs
|28.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|171
|225
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|42.75
|56.25
|SR
|42
|55.5
|Eco
|6.1
|6.08
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0