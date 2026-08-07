Moazzam Baig
bowler
|Full name:
|Moazzam Baig
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|22
|26
|Overs
|78.0
|93.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|Runs
|419
|498
|Wickets
|37
|44
|Avg
|11.32
|11.31
|SR
|12.64
|12.68
|Eco
|5.37
|5.35
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|27
|Innings
|16
|19
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|278
|331
|Balls Faced
|255
|310
|Avg
|25.27
|23.64
|SR
|109.02
|106.77
|Fours
|30
|33
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|4
|Highest
|74
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0