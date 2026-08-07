Moazzam Baig

Moazzam Baig

bowler

Full name:Moazzam Baig
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2025 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings2226
Overs78.093.0
Balls--
Maidens12
Runs419498
Wickets3744
Avg11.3211.31
SR12.6412.68
Eco5.375.35
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2327
Innings1619
Not outs55
Runs278331
Balls Faced255310
Avg25.2723.64
SR109.02106.77
Fours3033
Fifties11
Sixies34
Highest7474
Hundreds00

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