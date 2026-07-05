Christabel Chatonzwa

Christabel Chatonzwa

batsman

Full name:Christabel Chatonzwa
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches591
Innings370
Overs11.414.00
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs58750
Wickets330
Avg19.33250
SR23.33280
Eco4.975.350
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches591
Innings561
Not outs030
Runs482322
Balls Faced1252926
Avg9.67.6622
SR38.479.3184.61
Fours510
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest18722
Hundreds000

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