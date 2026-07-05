Christabel Chatonzwa
batsman
|Full name:
|Christabel Chatonzwa
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|9
|1
|Innings
|3
|7
|0
|Overs
|11.4
|14.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|58
|75
|0
|Wickets
|3
|3
|0
|Avg
|19.33
|25
|0
|SR
|23.33
|28
|0
|Eco
|4.97
|5.35
|0
|BB
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|5
|9
|1
|Innings
|5
|6
|1
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|48
|23
|22
|Balls Faced
|125
|29
|26
|Avg
|9.6
|7.66
|22
|SR
|38.4
|79.31
|84.61
|Fours
|5
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|7
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0