Christoffel Viljoen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christoffel Viljoen
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|12
|80
|89
|76
|Innings
|2
|12
|130
|87
|74
|Overs
|5.0
|37.1
|2052.1
|646.0
|225.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|430
|36
|2
|Runs
|14
|236
|6071
|3160
|1535
|Wickets
|2
|20
|225
|102
|85
|Avg
|7
|11.8
|26.98
|30.98
|18.05
|SR
|15
|11.15
|54.72
|38
|15.92
|Eco
|2.8
|6.34
|2.95
|4.89
|6.8
|BB
|2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|1
|14
|3
|3
|5w
|0
|1
|8
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|12
|80
|89
|76
|Innings
|2
|7
|136
|77
|51
|Not outs
|1
|3
|10
|20
|13
|Runs
|19
|68
|2788
|1209
|481
|Balls Faced
|23
|70
|5632
|1582
|461
|Avg
|19
|17
|22.12
|21.21
|12.65
|SR
|82.6
|97.14
|49.5
|76.42
|104.33
|Fours
|2
|7
|337
|100
|44
|Fifties
|0
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|30
|16
|8
|Highest
|17
|33
|182
|87
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0