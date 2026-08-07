Christoffel Viljoen

Christoffel Viljoen

all rounder

Full name:Christoffel Viljoen
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212808976
Innings2121308774
Overs5.037.12052.1646.0225.4
Balls-----
Maidens00430362
Runs14236607131601535
Wickets22022510285
Avg711.826.9830.9818.05
SR1511.1554.723815.92
Eco2.86.342.954.896.8
BB25855
4w011433
5w01812
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212808976
Innings271367751
Not outs13102013
Runs196827881209481
Balls Faced237056321582461
Avg191722.1221.2112.65
SR82.697.1449.576.42104.33
Fours2733710044
Fifties001261
Sixies0130168
Highest17331828762
Hundreds00100

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