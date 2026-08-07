Christopher Dion Barnwell
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christopher Dion Barnwell
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|61
|66
|94
|Innings
|4
|101
|42
|44
|Overs
|6.0
|853.0
|214.2
|110.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|166
|6
|0
|Runs
|51
|2831
|1098
|891
|Wickets
|1
|85
|31
|25
|Avg
|51
|33.3
|35.41
|35.64
|SR
|36
|60.21
|41.48
|26.4
|Eco
|8.5
|3.31
|5.12
|8.1
|BB
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|61
|66
|94
|Innings
|6
|104
|62
|81
|Not outs
|2
|7
|6
|17
|Runs
|78
|2406
|1650
|1160
|Balls Faced
|62
|0
|0
|986
|Avg
|19.5
|24.8
|29.46
|18.12
|SR
|125.8
|0
|0
|117.64
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|68
|Fifties
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|56
|Highest
|34
|148
|107
|88
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|1
|0