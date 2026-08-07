Christopher Dion Barnwell

Christopher Dion Barnwell

all rounder

Full name:Christopher Dion Barnwell

Teams

2024 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6616694
Innings41014244
Overs6.0853.0214.2110.0
Balls----
Maidens016660
Runs5128311098891
Wickets1853125
Avg5133.335.4135.64
SR3660.2141.4826.4
Eco8.53.315.128.1
BB1642
4w0130
5w0300
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6616694
Innings61046281
Not outs27617
Runs78240616501160
Balls Faced6200986
Avg19.524.829.4618.12
SR125.800117.64
Fours40068
Fifties012102
Sixies40056
Highest3414810788
Hundreds0210

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