Christopher John Swanson

Christopher John Swanson

all rounder

Full name:Christopher John Swanson

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs5641
Balls Faced14452
Avg2841
SR38.8878.84
Fours76
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4541
Hundreds00

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Warner, David

Warner, David

Fletcher, Cam

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Pamment, James

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Southee, Tim

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Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Gibson, Jacob Michael

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Fisher, Matthew

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Lellman, Fergus

Lellman, Fergus

Raval, Jeet

Raval, Jeet