Clyde Fortuin

Clyde Fortuin

wicket keeper

Full name:Clyde Fortuin
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches675766
Innings500
Overs38.000
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs12600
Wickets300
Avg4200
SR7600
Eco3.3100
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches675766
Innings1065356
Not outs746
Runs27339141006
Balls Faced53111216873
Avg27.618.6520.12
SR51.4575.16115.23
Fours3439795
Fifties1533
Sixies141125
Highest14480104
Hundreds201

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