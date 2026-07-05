Clyde Fortuin
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Clyde Fortuin
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|57
|66
|Innings
|5
|0
|0
|Overs
|38.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|126
|0
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|0
|Avg
|42
|0
|0
|SR
|76
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.31
|0
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|57
|66
|Innings
|106
|53
|56
|Not outs
|7
|4
|6
|Runs
|2733
|914
|1006
|Balls Faced
|5311
|1216
|873
|Avg
|27.6
|18.65
|20.12
|SR
|51.45
|75.16
|115.23
|Fours
|343
|97
|95
|Fifties
|15
|3
|3
|Sixies
|14
|11
|25
|Highest
|144
|80
|104
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|1