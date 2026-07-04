Colin Kezron Archibald
batsman
|Full name:
|Colin Kezron Archibald
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 20, 1996 ( Age 26)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Hometown:
|Nevis
|Jersey Number:
|1
|Batting Style:
|Left-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Left arm Fast medium
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|11
|3
|Innings
|22
|10
|2
|Overs
|298.4
|56.0
|4.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|1
|0
|Runs
|1036
|316
|37
|Wickets
|33
|7
|0
|Avg
|31.39
|45.14
|0
|SR
|54.3
|48
|0
|Eco
|3.46
|5.64
|8.88
|BB
|5
|3
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|11
|3
|Innings
|22
|9
|2
|Not outs
|5
|2
|0
|Runs
|324
|88
|2
|Balls Faced
|386
|93
|8
|Avg
|19.05
|12.57
|1
|SR
|83.93
|94.62
|25
|Fours
|32
|5
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|16
|5
|0
|Highest
|106
|32
|2
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0