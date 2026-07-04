Colin Kezron Archibald

Colin Kezron Archibald

batsman

Full name:Colin Kezron Archibald
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):October 20, 1996 ( Age 26)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Hometown:Nevis
Jersey Number:1
Batting Style:Left-hand bat
Bowling Style:Left arm Fast medium
Social Media:Twitter

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Silicon Valley Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14113
Innings22102
Overs298.456.04.1
Balls---
Maidens5510
Runs103631637
Wickets3370
Avg31.3945.140
SR54.3480
Eco3.465.648.88
BB530
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14113
Innings2292
Not outs520
Runs324882
Balls Faced386938
Avg19.0512.571
SR83.9394.6225
Fours3250
Fifties100
Sixies1650
Highest106322
Hundreds100

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