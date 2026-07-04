Keacy Uydess Carty

International career

Keacy Carty was born on 19 March 1997 in Sint Maarten. He plays as a right-handed batter in the middle order. Before joining the West Indies team, he played for the Leeward Islands in regional matches. His first game for the West Indies came in May 2022.

2013: Debuted for the Leeward Islands Under-19s at age 16.

2015: Named in the West Indies squad for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

2016: Played all 6 matches at the Under-19 World Cup. Scored 52 in the final against India and was named Player of the Final. Became the first player from Sint Maarten to represent West Indies at any level. Honored by Sint Maarten's Prime Minister and Governor after returning home.

May 2022: Named in the ODI squad for the Netherlands and Pakistan series. Made ODI debut on 31 May 2022 vs Netherlands, scoring 43 and helping the West Indies win. Became the first Sint Maartener to play in an ODI.

November 2023: Selected for the ODI series against England. Scored a match-winning half-century in the third ODI. Also scored his first ODI century in the same match, helping the team chase the target with eight wickets left. First player from Dutch Sint Maarten to score an ODI century.

August 2024: Made his Test debut for West Indies vs South Africa at Port of Spain (August 7–11, 2024). First Sint Maartener to play Test cricket.

November 2024: Received an Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten for his performances.

June 2025: Played last recorded Test match vs Australia at Bridgetown (June 25–27, 2025). Played final ODI match vs England at The Oval on June 3, 2025. Played only T20I match vs Ireland at Bready on June 15, 2025.

Leagues Participation

Keacy Carty started playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2022. At first, he joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. In 2023, he moved to Trinbago Knight Riders and continued with them in the 2024 season. His role grew with each season, and he played a few important innings.

Caribbean Premier League

He made his CPL debut on 21 September 2022 for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. A year later, he played for Trinbago Knight Riders. In the 2023 final, he was the top scorer for his team but couldn’t stop the defeat. In 2024, he played a strong innings against his former team, scoring 73 from 35 balls.

Year Team Notes 2022 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots First CPL match on 21 September 2023 Trinbago Knight Riders Scored 38 in the CPL final, but team lost by 9 wickets 2024 Trinbago Knight Riders Hit 73 from 35 balls vs St Kitts, including 3 sixes and 9 doubles

Domestic career

Keacy Carty started playing domestic cricket in the 2014–15 season with the West Indies Under-19 team. He played against teams like Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands, and Jamaica. His official List A debut came in January 2015, also against Trinidad and Tobago.

In February 2016, he played his first first-class match for the Leeward Islands. He opened the batting and scored 59 runs in the second innings. In February 2021, he got his first List A century, staying not out on 123 runs during a Super50 Cup game.

Carty made his T20 debut in September 2022 for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Over the years, he played regularly in domestic matches, with his last appearances across formats coming in 2025.

Records and achievements

Keacy Carty has received awards and reached key moments during his career. He became the first cricketer from Sint Maarten to play Test cricket and score a century in international matches.

2016: Named Player of the Final at the Under-19 World Cup. He scored 52 not out against India and helped West Indies win.

February 2021: Got the Award of Excellence from Member of Parliament Angelica Romou.

August 2024: Became the first player from Sint Maarten to play in a Test match for the West Indies.

November 2024: Scored his first international century in an ODI match against England.

2024: Received an Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten.

Personal life

Keacy Carty was born on March 19, 1997, in Sint Maarten. He keeps his private life quiet and stays close to his family.

Family

His parents are Keith and Angela Carty. He has a brother named Keanu. The family lives in Saint Kitts, and his parents often come to watch his home games.

Finances

In 2025, his net worth is estimated to be between 4 and 5 million US dollars.

Fans

His Instagram has about 5,000 followers.